Letter: Trail crossing lights ignored

Trail crossing lights ignored
Sunday morning as I headed east on Hollybrook Drive the pedestrian crossing lights for the city trail starting flashing. On the south side was a young person pushing a child in a stroller who had just activated the controls. The signal lights had just started just as I passed under them. I noticed two vehicles heading west at the 40 mph speed limit or higher. They did not appear to be slowing for the red lights at the crossing. As I watched in my rear view mirror, I saw both vehicles run the red lights at the crossing.
Someone is going to be seriously injured or killed at either the Hollybrook or North Fourth Street pedestrian trail crossings. Motorists are not paying attention to these two crossings. Brighter, flashing strobe lights or some other warning devices are necessary to warn careless drivers. I warn people who use these two trail crossings to be very careful because of what I have witnessed.
We appreciate the beautiful system of trails throughout Longview. But streets that have 40 mph limits are very dangerous because very few observe that speed limit. Watch out for pedestrians.
— Carl “Skip” Nagel, Longview