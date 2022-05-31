Letter: Translating Latin

Translating Latin
Recently, I was hoping to get a passage of Latin text translated from a book dated 1622. Making it even more difficult, the Latin letters were in hand drawn text, not something I could copy and paste.
I sent inquiries to about 12 Catholic churches and got replies back from five priests, one monk and two bishops saying they could not translate Latin. One openly said he barely passed Latin in seminary. Undeterred, I slowly set out to translate what I could myself, word by word.
One sample passage translates: “Where no spark of our knowledge shines forth, but hardly and not even the thousandth one understands or rightly.”
The passage was talking about the Polish scientist and medical doctor Michael Sendivogius and his tedious study of oxygen as a life-sustaining element, akin to the “food of life.” It was amusing to read the commentary on the folly of an ignorant man who would rather “eat husks than the corn which is best.”
Our American society today focuses more on posting words than absorbing knowledge. Learning is slow. Translating Latin is almost as slow as eating husks, but occasionally there are kernels of good thoughts to be found.
— James A. Marples, Longview