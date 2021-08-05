Letter: Tribalism at its worst

Tribe against tribe
I read the recent letters to the editor penned by some of the more non-conservative readers who took a few days to formulate a response to my letter — being that I am a conservative with (Oh, my God) a reasonable and sound basis of support for vaccination against the pandemic we are experiencing.
The assumption that this is political is part of the problem: all things being reduced to tribe against tribe. You don’t belong to my tribe, so anything you say or do I automatically hate and disagree with. You are insignificant and in no way can have an opinion, thought, action, idea that I will agree with. Ever.
How we got to this point will be studied by future historians. How we recover, if we can, is up to us. We are flooded with news and opinion feeds from all sorts of outlets: a newspaper I read every day, handheld computers, radio, television. Confrontation, talking heads stirring the pot of discord and people of all sorts seek views, ratings, thumbs ups. They all know that good news is boring but bad news leads and brings the financial rewards, accolades, and those pesky thumbs ups.
On the rare occasions I read the comments section to my letters, a core group pens their comments in a way to belittle me personally. Even though they don’t really know me or what is in my heart — tribalism at its worse. I’m reserving my optimism for the nation to heal.
— Amos Snow III, Longview