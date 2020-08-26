You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: True patriot?

Hey Mr. John Foster, just wondering? How does it feel to belong to the party that has now omitted the name of God from our Pledge of Allegiance? Do you really support that? So are you a true patriot as you claim?

While you boast about serving in the Army during Vietnam, receiving the Bronze Star while serving our country, and touting all of your other sacrifices, I know several recipients of the Purple Heart who never boast or brag.

However, they aren't prone to desire the limelight, unlike some. They don't have to. "No brag, just fact." God bless America!

— Johnnie H. Melton, Carthage

