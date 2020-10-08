Letter: True to form

True to form
The debate commentary has labeled the whole thing a fiasco. There is outrage that Trump did not play fair. He was called rude and crude.
How about saying he was true to form? Every Republican candidate in the future should do likewise. I saw a real person debating a complete phony. Biden, when pressed by Trump to explain Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption, replied that it was all lies and that the investigation proved it. This is not a true statement. Chris Wallace should have, at that point, asked Biden about the Senate investigation alleging Hunter Biden’s corruption.
Certainly, Wallace was aware of the Senate report at the time. If he was not, he had no business being the moderator. Every Republican knows, had the report been about one of Trump’s sons, it would been the main topic of the debate. It should have been anyway, since Hunter Biden was on Air Force Two at the time of these allegations.
Taking sides is not new for debate moderators. All Republicans will remember Candy Crowley coming to Obama’s defense over Benghazi.
Wallace also failed to asked Biden about his comment that police were the enemy of the people. President Trump is constantly asked about his comment that the press are the enemy of the people.
— Gerald Green, Longview