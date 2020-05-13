Letter: Trump acted decisively

Trump acted decisively
The number of lives saved by the president’ s travel ban is likely to remain unknown. The ban also included all foreign nationals that had recently traveled to China.
Joe Biden, (the presumptive Democratic nominee for president) agrees it was the right thing to do and that it probably saved lives.
Some Americans may feel President Trump did not act soon enough. A New York Times article printed on the day the president enacted the travel ban, noted there were seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in America. I’m glad the president understood the threat so soon and that he acted decisively.
— Gerald Green, Longview