Letter: Trump and Truman

Trump and Truman
I am surprised that Democrats don’t remember President Harry S. Truman ordering American fliers to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, and three days later a second bomb on Nagasaki, Japan, thus bringing Japan to sign a peace treaty and end WWII.
Democrat Truman was so much like Donald J. Trump. He had a strong personality and fighting spirit, which won him loyal friends and bitter enemies. He was blunt and outspoken and often lashed out with strong language at those who opposed him. He was said to be undignified but his friends loved him.
Israel became a nation again because of Truman and Trump recognized Jerusalem as its capital. Divine intervention?
Why are Democrats so upset because a vicious Iranian was killed? Should Trump have allowed another Benghazi to happen?
As a teen I remember a Life magazine cover showing a girl, maybe my age, running down a road in one of those Japanese cities, with clothes that look as if they had been burned? If that Iranian had lived we might see that scene again in an American city.
When you condemn Trump, remember that Truman had to take the same step to save America.
— Ann Mitchell, Tyler