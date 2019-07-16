Letter: Trump being Trump

Trump being Trump
I find it amusing when I hear Donald Trump call someone like Robert Mueller disgraceful. He did the same for John McCain. These are two men with distinct honorable reputations, both served honorably in the services of our country.
I won’t bring up the fact Trump “coward” down five times in the ‘60s and didn’t serve. I believe that would be considered disgraceful.
This is a man who has disgraced us to our allies and sucked up to every adversary we have.
Trump thinks calling groups or individuals by childish schoolyard names somehow makes him a tough guy. If he did that tough talk to our adversaries instead of sucking up to all of them it would be a different situation.
Trump works for the American people. But with his attitude, he seems to think he is king of America, not president.
Again, Donald Trump at the G20 Summit had the opportunity to tell Vladimir Putin to stay out of our elections. What did he do? He laughed with his Russian buddy and said nothing. He’s a coward.
If this is the type of leader you like and want, you should feel great. I have a different feeling.
On the stage with his Russian buddy, Trump also insulted our press corps with his “fake news” crap, telling his suck-up friend he could do better without them. Who knows what this disgraceful idiot would do if we didn’t have a free press?
Ken Schuler, Gladewater