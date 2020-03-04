Letter: Trump family's overseas business

Trump’s overseas business
Donald Trump told the American people early in his campaign that he would not do personal business while president. That was just another of his lies. He had no intention of doing what was right. He has, from day one, acted like he has absolute power.
This is true not only with his authoritarian actions, he has delegated it to members of his family. Both sons and daughter have promoted Trump family businesses overseas, even as he retains ownership. From 2016 to present, business deals are being done on taxpayer’s dollars for benefit of Trump family income.
Ivanka Trump, while on taxpayer’s payroll, is receiving trademarks from China for her personal fashion ventures. Her husband Jared Kushner maintains his real estate business, which has sought and received funding from international sources as well. He also courted state-connected investors from the Middle East and China to bail out his debt on his New York City property.
Don Jr. visited India to seek investors in an attempt to sell condos at the failed Trump Towers. Back in August, he flew to Jakarta to kick start sales on a pair of luxury resorts in Indonesia.
Dealing with Trump properties in Scotland, Eric received approval for major expansions of a golf resort financed since 2016.
These are just a few of the Trump family ventures, and every time Trump goes on an overseas trip on taxpayer’s dollars, his family goes to do personal business.
If he is going to talk about another family making money overseas, how does he think what he’s doing is any different?
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater