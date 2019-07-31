Letter: Trump has it right

Trump has it right
I grew up in the ‘40s & ‘50s. We first had the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, then it changed to a moment silence. Then in the ‘60s along comes Madalyn Murray O’Hair, who, with the help of the ACLU, got the Supreme Court to eliminate official prayer from public schools.
Those who want to eliminate God and make this country a secular nation are still at it. Church burnings and murder in the churches, along with trying to eliminate history by destroying statues, calling presidents like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln racist. Now the Betsy Ross flag and the Don’t Tread on Me flag are now racist.
Many who are in office have failed us by not standing up for America but standing for their own ideology or party. I think President Trump has it right, love it or leave it.
— Charles Faraci Sr., Longview