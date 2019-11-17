Letter: Trump has kept every promise

Trump has kept every promise
I am so glad at least one person on the left can count to 20 (letters, Nov. 3). He just counted 20 piles of cow manure put out by the fake news. Maybe I will take one back. Maybe there were just 19. Our president, Mr. Trump, maybe has played more golf than Obama. The horrible way he has been treated the last 40-some months is enough to drive a person to the links for some relaxation.
This reader asked Mr. Gohmert to not embarrass East Texas by shouting, spitting and being angry as a 13-year-old child. If this reader has a 13 year old that acts this way, it just proves he has no parenting skills along with no political judgment.
Mr. Gohmert knows this printed list is manure. He has been there all along this administration and the do-nothing one before this. Mr. Trump has accomplished more in this three years than any president in my lifetime, and he did not give millions of American tax dollars to an enemy in the dead of night, leave one of our ambassadors and brave special forces to be killed, trade terrorists for one of our deserters. Shall I go on?
Mr. Trump has kept every campaign promise he made that the Democrats have allowed.
On second look, maybe I will go 18. Mr. Trump is not releasing his tax records, because it is no one’s business.
— Judy Lohr Johns, Longview