Letter: Trump is a victim

Trump is a victim
According to Carl Golden in his recent column (Aug. 30), Trump might use the Georgia indictment to his advantage and play the victim.
But according to Alan Dershowitz, he is a victim. Dershowitz said he did the same thing Trump and his team are accused of while advocating for Al Gore in 2000. Florida at the time was largely Republican, but no one considered placing any Democrats under indictment.
But Trump is treated differently by the justice system.
James Comey told us: “No reasonable prosecutor would bring charges against Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified documents.” But Jack Smith did against Trump in Florida. A 2016 email between FBI agents Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page said, “We will stop Trump from being President!”
The FBI then lied on four different occasions to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in order to spy on Trump. They called their operation to get Trump “Crossfire Hurricane.” The Durham report found no reason for it to exist.
Trump was impeached for a Ukraine quid pro quo hoax dealing with corruption. But Joe Biden bragged about getting one without being impeached. How would Carl Golden feel if these things had happen to him? How would anyone feel?
— Gerald Green, Longview