Letter: Trump obsession

Trump obsession
We are two years post-presidential election, and some people are still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.
A recent letter bags on the Republicans and Trump for his lack of family values due to having had three wives, yet no mention of the Dems supporting a predator like Bill Clinton and all his sexual misconduct, including abusing an intern in the White House.
No mention of Joe Biden and his well documented, inappropriate touching of women and young girls.
It states Trump is a racist but no mention of Biden referring to Obama, “the first African American who is articulate, bright and clean.” Don’t forget Joe’s infamous, “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black.”
Better yet, Joe was against integration of our public schools as “it would create a racial jungle, and I don’t want my kids going to a racial jungle.” Yet Trump is the racist, LOL.
The letter talks about Trump making a mockery of Christianity but no mention of Obama and his deliberate blaspheming of Christianity with his “God bless Planned Parenthood” speech.
People, please stop with your Trump obsession. Focus on the wonderful things the administration is doing, such as ... Oh wait, that might be bad advice. Never mind. As you were.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview