Letter: Trump's divisive words

Trump’s divisive words
Well, it is nice to see you placed a lazy fake news riddled article on the front page today (“Trump’s divisive words collide with call for unity,” Aug. 7) without quoting one of Presidents Trump’s “divisive words” to back up your claims. “(A)nti-immigrant words”? Why not list one?
Did the president say to poison the food of Republicans in restaurants? No, that was a Democrat. Did he scream in the streets to harass Republicans “wherever you see them”? No, that was Rep. Maxine Waters. Or the Bernie Sanders supporter who shot at Republicans as they played softball, almost killing Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise. You failed to mention the “leftist” leanings of the Ohio shooter.
I could go on and on but I would be unable to accurately quote the president or any Republican who actually spewed hate filled words. This is lazy journalism that is fanning the flames of hatred. Please take the time to place honesty back in your paper. My prayers are with you. I hope you do not find that hateful.
— Jim Tucker, Longview