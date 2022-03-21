Letter: Trump voters not 'low information'

Trump voters not ‘low information’
This is in response to John Foster’s (Forum, March 5) article. I agree that praise of Putin is unwarranted and offensive, including that by Donald Trump. Trump was not my choice of candidate in the 2016 GOP primary. However, in the November presidential election, as a conservative, I had no choice. No way would for I vote for the liberal, self-serving and corrupt Hillary and the goals promoted in the DNC platform. So, I voted for the vulgar, loud-mouthed New Yorker.
Though I agree with most of your piece, Mr. Foster, calling those who voted for Trump “low information” because we disagree with you is absurd, as well as arrogant. Furthermore, Russia did not sway the 2016 election toward Trump. Mrs. Clinton herself managed that — I believe millions voted AGAINST her by voting Republican.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview