Letter: Trump's responsibility in riot

Trump’s responsibility in riot
The front page of the Jan. 26 News-Journal had notice of the upcoming trial date for the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot participants, Alex Harkrider and Ryan Nichols. It caught my attention.
In my opinion, Donald Trump should be included in that. Donald Trump could have stopped the riot if he had elected to. Instead, he chose to use language encouraging the riot to begin.
As far as I know, there was no evidence of illegal voting in the presidential election. The best thing Trump could have done immediately after results were confirmed would have been for him to accept defeat and then call Biden to congratulate him.
But no, he verbally supported the riot that resulted in the loss of at least five lives and probably injuries to many more people. Of course, thousands and thousands of dollars in damages were done to the Capitol building.
I have a strong feeling that Trump could have averted this tragedy if he had just kept his mouth shut.
I have been a Trump supporter in the past, however, never again in the future.
— Wayman Moore, Jefferson