Letter: Truth and justice

Truth and justice
It shall be the primary duty of all prosecuting attorneys, including any special prosecutors, not to convict, but to see that justice is done. They shall not suppress facts or secrete witnesses capable of establishing the innocence of the accused (Tex.Code Crim. Pro. 2.01.)
When investigators properly collect and handle biological evidence, and forensic scientists employ accepted methods for correct analysis, DNA evidence is extremely accurate. DNA evidence from older investigations can reveal if a person convicted matches DNA samples collected from a crime scene, or does not.
Texas death role inmate Rodney Reed asks for post-conviction examination of discovered DNA at the crime scene in his case and by a suspect’s car. His attorneys say these exams will prove Rodney’s innocence. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans told Rodney never mind because his requests were untimely. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Rodney’s appeal on the question of timely requests.
Truth is justice. Untruth is not. DNA establishes guilt or innocence. So, why, with or without request, avoid finding the truth and never test available DNA before execution?
If Texas prosecutors and courts want respect, DNA is tested whenever found. Period.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview