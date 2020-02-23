Letter: Truth cannot lose

Truth cannot lose
I have had more Democrat blathering about how President Trump is dividing the country than I can stomach. It is the malignant hypocritical Democrats feverishly dividing our country.
Here is a very abbreviated list of divisions they foment: Taxpayers from their private property through socialism. Pre-born babies’ limbs from their torsos in surgical abortion. Law-abiding citizens from their Second Amendment rights (Virginia is just the beginning). Christianity, especially its moral teachings, from the public square. Conservatives, Trump supporters in particular, from just prosecution/investigation and sentencing. Citizens from each other through identity politics. Sixty-three million voters from the power of their decision via impeachment. Related to the preceding is severing Republicans from freedom of speech (anything disagreeable to the left labeled “racist, sexist, xenophobic, hateful,misogynistic, homophobic, slanderous, libelous”, and on and on).
In truth, the division in our beloved country has been deepening for a long time. The soon to be canonized Archbishop Fulton Sheen, the former Archbishop of NYC, stated about 50 years ago: “The world is rapidly being divided into two camps, the comradeship of anti-Christ and the brotherhood of Christ. The lines between these two are being drawn. How long the battle will be we know not; whether swords will have to be unsheathed we know not; whether blood will have to be shed we know not; whether it will be an armed conflict we know not. But in a conflict between truth and darkness, truth cannot lose.”
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview