Letter: Truth from D.C.

Truth from D.C.

This letter is in response to Congressman Louie Gohmert’s column in Saturday’s News-Journal (Forum page, Feb. 6).

The column was not only genius but masterfully written, because writing “truth” from a Washington, D.C., bureaucrat is rare, and I thank you, sir.

It is good to know and be reminded that there are some who are still committed to the truth in Washington, D.C.

I agreed with every word you said and wish I could add something to it, but I can’t. God bless you Congressman Louie Gohmert, and let me just say contrary to what I call the American communist party — I believe America will rise again.

— Lonnie Holmes, Longview

