Letter: Truth has many sides

Truth has many sides
Mr. Peter Roff wrote a column on Nov.2 regarding “another view of abortion.”
I have always said, “the truth has many sides.” It is up to us to assimilate as many of the sides of the truth as we can. I have been reading about our taxes paying for military abortions. I spoke to a former military medic about military abortions. He told me that this was a “rape issue.” I believe this is an issue of “forced abortions.”
I believe women are forced to have abortions to cover their military obligations. The fact is that men can have a child without any military obligations being put behind them. Women cannot do the same. They have nine months of pregnancy with various medical and health issues. They cannot go running and jumping into a foxhole so to speak.
Malachi 4:5-6 says, “Behold, I will send you Elijah, the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord. And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.”
Recognition of children and of offspring does away with both abortion and rape.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger