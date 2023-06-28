Letter: Truth on the outdoors page

Truth on the outdoors page
I want to commend the outdoors page published in the weekend edition, specifically columnist Steve Knight. Twice lately he has written very insightful articles regarding the situation at Fairfield State Park in Freestone County, most recently see page B5 in the June 17-18 edition.
The previous column was a few weeks before that date. In both cases he lays the blame for the closing of that park squarely at the feet of the Texas Legisature.
He clearly and correctly identifies the fact that the park could not be saved because your legislators had pilfered the funds that were intended for such purposes and squandered them on other priorities — that they were too cowardly to fund directly. Those are the same elected officials who claim to be fiscally conservative and proudly present themselves as best guardians of the interests of the citizens.
It’s a pretty sad day when you’re more likely to be told the truth in a hunting and fishing column than the front section, where the political news is presumed to be.
Kudos to Mr. Knight for telling the truth, and shame on the Texas Legislature for their trickery.
— Tom Mitchell, Mountain Park, New Mexico