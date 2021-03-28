Letter: Turn the page

Turn the page
Several months back, Democrat propagandist John D. Foster stated in one of his blasts of hatred and division that Donald Trump was a “proven racist.”
I have emailed Mr. Foster several times asking him to provide evidence to back up his claim. Mr. Foster has chosen to ignore my request. I feel that before the News-Journal prints any more of Mr. Foster’s columns, you should ask that he provide that answer. Such questionable accusations without evidence belittle not only Mr. Foster but the newspapers which carry his articles.
Also, Mr. Foster might want to explain why he claims that Mr. Trump acted like a dictator when Mr. Trump worked through Congress but Joe Biden is not practicing a dictatorship when he signs over 50 executive orders with no Congressional input and when he and his party ram legislation through Congress without a single Republican vote. The Democratic Party, which claimed to support compromise and bipartisanship, is now acting more like the communist ruling party.
Perhaps after four years of nothing but hate and division aimed at Donald Trump and his voters, it is time for Mr. Foster to turn the page and write something constructive, but I would love to hear his explanations first.
— Al McBride, Longview