Letter: Two certain things

Two certain things
One of two things is certain. Either Trump is really working for the Russians, or he’s working for the Democrats.
His vicious attacks on the press, the intelligence services, the world health organization, the EPA, the armed services, the Department of State, and our allies, the rule of law, rules of engagement, rules of common decency, civility and humanity prove he has no soul.
So don’t you think he’s working for the Russians? I’ve seen the man sell us out time and time again. But to accept Russians paying bounties to Taliban assassins is absolutely the most disgusting, gutless denial by your soulless fraud I’ve ever imagined could exist in my country.
One other thing is certain. I will never believe anything Republicans have to say about anything. So go bang on your Bibles and bleat like the sheep you are, for you stand for nothing, but please forgive me.
— Art Strange, Longview