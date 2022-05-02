Letter: Two empirical facts

Two empirical facts
These past few years have made crystal clear two empirical facts. The first being that Democrats will do/say anything to maintain their grip on America. They will stretch, distort, ignore, cover up true facts.
The Trump/Russian collusion hoax was created by the Democrats. Then, it was investigated by Robert Mueller and his band of 18 Democrats. Then, they saw fit to disable their government phones before returning them. We must remember our history here that cover-ups are worse than the crime. That phrase dates to the time when 18 minutes of Oval Office tape recordings were erased in the Nixon Whitehouse, which ended his presidency.
Besides those phones, Hillary Clinton deleted over 30,000 emails as Secretary of State without any charges being made. The so-called Fourth Estate let Americans down again by ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Brit Hume recently said on Fox News Sunday that those news organizations’ reputations were now damaged, maybe forever.
The second clear fact is that a hoax by any other name is still a hoax. The latest being the new Texas mail-in ballot law being “Jim Crow 2.0.” What complete nonsense. Recent primary voting surpassed that of the 2018 midterms.
— Gerald Green, Longview