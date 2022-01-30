Letter: Two lodges numbered 86

Two lodges numbered 86
I read the News-Journal article, “Charter of long-closed Masonic Lodge resurrected” (Jan 15). It was very nice to read about the Tusculum Masonic Lodge No. 86 in Longview having its charter to operate restored.
It operated in the hamlet of Awalt, Texas (now in the Pine Tree section, which was adjacent to the little town of Greggton which itself later was annexed as part of Longview.) Tusculum gets its name from an ancient city near Rome.
Tusculum Masonic Lodge was chartered in 1852 and functioned about 30 years until 1881 when it surrendered its charter to the Grand Lodge of Texas. Purely coincidental, just six years after that, some dedicated Masons petitioned the Grand Lodge of Kansas to form a lodge known as Sunflower Masonic Lodge No. 86 in Wichita. That was the lodge my late dad joined in 1945 and the same lodge I joined in January 1982.
Tusculum Masonic Lodge will serve as as Longview’s “daylight lodge” meeting the third Wednesdays at 9 a.m. That will be helpful for members who cannot drive at night or those would prefer to drive to meetings during daytime hours.
I still enjoy the Masonic friendships in both lodges with the number 86.
— James A. Marples, Longview