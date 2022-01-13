 Skip to main content
Letter: Two points

Two points

Happy New Year. Nothing to kick off the year like a piece in the News-Journal by John Foster, who is the biggest catalyst for a high turnout of Republican voters in the next election cycle.

First, since the Democratic establishment wishes to make Jan. 6 a holiday and a bigger fundraiser for the DNC, let’s consider that the whole so-called riot may have been a set up. And why was the National Guard or more police not dispatched if it was such a threat?

Second point, as to the Russians aiding in Trump’s election, the so-called 17 agencies (the spokesmen) said Russia may have colluded to help Trump. I may have been to the moon, but that is not established. And why do we need 17 intelligence agencies whose specialty is disinformation and spying? I am sure we can trust people whose business is disinformation.

Lastly, I wish to invite any and all interested in coming to our peace group meeting Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at 2301 Alpine Road in Longview at the back of the parking lot of the Unitarian Church.

The topic is: “Can we trust the media?”

— Jerry King, Longview

