Letter: Two-tiered justice

Two-tiered justice
Most Republicans see justice in America as being two-tiered. The facts cannot be denied — it is!
Now people using the term are being told by those on the left to stop using the phrase. This is because of how important it was in the civil rights movement by finally abolishing Jim Crow laws — unjust laws that were established across the South by those in control after the end of Reconstruction. In most cases, they were in Democratic-controlled states.
But still, we must stand against injustice wherever we find it. When Hillary Clinton skates on her mishandling of classified documents but former President Trump faces a 37-count indictment, that’s a two-tiered justice system.
While Trump faced impeachment over the Ukraine quid pro quo hoax, Joe Biden got away with it. There’s even with a tape of him bragging about doing it.
Trump was investigated by Robert Mueller for almost three years based on political dirt propagated by the Democratic Party. The FBI was aware of that. They knew early on it was lies, and still they used it to obtain warrants to spy on Trump and his campaign. That alone calls for major reform of the entire justice system.
— Gerald Green, Longview