Letter: Two viruses

Two viruses
There are two viruses infecting America today. One attacks the immune system, and you can die from it. The other is a little more complicated.
This virus attacks the reasoning ability of normally sane and intelligent people. These people continue to vote against their own interest even after it is proven. It also causes the individuals to believe in lies and worship the liar. They have put aside their religion and agree to actions that they would not tolerate normally.
For those that have military service members in their family, they ignore them being called “losers” and “suckers.” Most of those infected by this virus are too far gone to be helped. No cure has been found for COVID-19 yet, but there is a cure for the second virus. It can be voted out.
— Roland Lampin, Beckville