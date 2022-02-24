Letter: Ukraine misinformation

Ukraine misinformation
It is amazing the amount of misinformation that can be crammed into a letter to the editor. Mr. Charles Faraci (letter, Feb. 20) boldly and erroneously asserts that the president of Ukraine, who was elected to office in a free election following the depose of a corrupt Putin-installed ally, is a dictator and that the residents of that country speak Russian instead of Ukrainian. While part of the USSR, Ukrainians were required to learn Russian as a second language — it is not their native tongue.
NATO is a defensive alliance established following the end of WW II to counter Russian ambitions of expanding their zone of influence into western Europe. After the break up of the USSR a number of former Warsaw Pact nations joined NATO along with the newly liberated Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which predictably infuriates Putin, who should not be permitted to impose his will on who can and cannot join NATO.
Neither Ukraine nor NATO represent any threat to Russia other than thwarting Putin’s aim of resurrecting the USSR. Ukraine voluntarily relinquished control of all nuclear weapons on its soil following the demise of the USSR.
Try some fact checking next time, Chuck.
— Tom Owens, Longview