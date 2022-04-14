Letter: Ukraine's fight is our fight

Ukraine’s fight is our fight
In the April 12th edition of the News-Journal, Jerry King dutifully repeats the information he received from the Kremlin’s chief American spokesman, Tucker Carlson, and would have us believe that the dastardly Ukrainians, after systematically demolishing Bucha, then proceeded to massacre several thousand of their own citizens in order to blame the innocent Russian military which has somehow strayed a few hundred miles over the border to the city.
Somehow this just doesn’t compute. Are we to believe that Putin invaded Ukraine, including areas that have few if any Russian speakers, because that country which had relinquished all nuclear weapons upon attaining independence following the breakup of the Soviet Union somehow represented a military threat to Russia? The real threat represented by an independent Ukraine is the rebuke to Putin’s avowed ambition to reunite the USSR, which also puts into peril NATO members Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.
Make no mistake, Ukraine’s fight is our fight, and such weapons they need to repel the unprovoked Russian invasion should be promptly furnished.
I would suggest that Mr. King should spend some time actually familiarizing himself with the history of Putin’s sordid oligarchy.
— Tom Owens, Longview