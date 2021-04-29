Letter: Unaddressed problems

Unaddressed problems
I’d like to offer a different perspective on why our borders need to be secured. For too many years our leaders (both parties) have ignored the growing number of crises that exist in this country and grow worse with each passing year.
Hundreds of thousands of homeless live on the streets across America. Many are mentally ill or addicted to drugs or both. Mental illness and drug addiction aren’t exclusive to the homeless, but we seem to be turning a blind eye to the existence of all three. Most important are the issues involving our children already in this country who are experiencing abuse, neglect and hunger. I just read that one in seven American children go hungry.
Increasingly more of our youth are ending up in foster care, and the system to deal with this problem is broken! Don’t blame CPS ... not nearly enough social workers, foster parents or money to address the problem.
How can we, in good conscience, allocate untold millions of taxpayer dollars to those who cross our borders illegally when we seem unwilling to address the serious problems so many of our American citizens are experiencing?
— Sondra Pickering, Pittsburg