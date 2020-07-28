Letter: Unanswered questions

Unanswered questions
Lately, we have seen several stories on the Russia-did-it focus. Apparently, it is important in the media and Democratic party circles to keep the Russiagate stuff going.
First The New York Times ran a piece that anonymous intelligence sources saying that the Russians paid the Taliban a bounty to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Later, on Page 19 they sort of recanted that story after it had appeared numerous times on the news channels and the print media.
Then later, the Russians are trying to steal our vaccine research on a vaccine for COVID-19, and on and on it goes. At a time when U.S. and Russia nuclear arms treaties are being tossed overboard, should we be at all concerned with the total lack of diplomacy with a Russian adversary? I think so.
Shortly after the bounty story, the Congress passed restrictions making it virtually impossible to have troop withdrawals in Afghanistan. Apparently, the lobbies have a vested interest in keeping these wars going with no end in sight. What is our purpose in even being there now that Osama Bin Laden is dead? Questions that never seem to get raised or answered.
— Jerry King, Longview