Letter: Unchecked power

Unchecked power
Interesting factoid: Republicans have been running Texas longer than Putin has been running Russia. Putin went full-on a dictator when he invaded Ukraine and eliminated dissent.
Republican rule in Texas drifted to the extreme of right-wing social dogma. Our governor spent $4 billion tax dollars stationing soldiers and troopers at the Mexican border. Millions of that went to bus bewildered immigrants to Democratic states. Meanwhile, Texas has the highest percentage of uninsured citizens in the nation.
Now he is promoting state vouchers to subsidize private school tuition. Substitute “religious” for “private” schools and “cash to religious right voters” for “vouchers,” and it’s easier to understand his plan. Clearly he believes students should be taught to believe rather than to think. He recently announced he would pardon a convicted murderer hours after the verdict.
Our lieutenant governor is touting passage of a bill to require display of the Ten Commandments in every Texas classroom despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision which found that such a display violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution.
Unchecked power has led to symbolic displays rather than substantive problem solving. When government becomes theater, pet peeves become policy.
— Joe Young, Longview