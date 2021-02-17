Letter: Uncontrolled spending

Uncontrolled spending
More uncontrolled military spending is on the horizon. I suppose no one remembers President Eisenhower’s warning on the growth of the military industrial complex and how this takes money that could have been spent on schools, education, infrastructure, etc.
Now we are going to spend over $100 billion on a ground-based super nuclear weapon ICBMs. But regardless of the uselessness of such a project, it will proceed as it brings jobs, and the Congress critters in those states will never oppose it. It actually makes us less safe as do all nuclear weapons as if they are ever put to use by mistake or deliberately we are all pretty much toast.
Whereas in the 50s and 60s we had awareness of the danger of a nuclear war it now seems to be all forgotten along with the protests over endless wars. Hopefully we will wake up in time to say no and have our voices heard.
By the way, while we had kids in cages when Trump was president, now we have new migrant overflow facilities. The kids are still in these at taxpayer expense of $775 a day per migrant child, but the name and all is changed. Feel better.
— Jerry King, Longview