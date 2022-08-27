Letter: Under, not over

Under, not over
Why not tunnel under the road at Kilgore College instead of going over for a new pedestrian bridge (news story, Aug. 22)? Then it would be a safe place during a storm.
— Neal Coulter, Longview
August 27, 2022
