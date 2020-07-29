Letter: Undisputed history

Undisputed history
It has been said that “He who wins the war gets to write the history.” This thought came to mind again after reading the editorial “Be Honest” in the June 14 News-Journal and reading and hearing so many comments recently regarding removal of many Confederate monuments around the country. For just a minute, let’s look back at some undisputed history.
When the original 13 colonies became unhappy with British rule and laws, they decided to rebel and started a war for independence. They were termed “traitors” by many, but they won the war and their independence. They got to write their history and were then determined to be “heroes.” Had they lost, many of them would probably have been hanged or otherwise executed.
When Texans became unhappy with Mexican rule and laws, Texas rebelled and fought for independence. They were termed to be “traitors” by many but they won the war and their independence. They got to write their history and were determined to be “heroes.” Had they lost, many of them would probably have been hanged or otherwise executed.
When the Confederate States of America became unhappy with the United States of America’s laws, they rebelled and fought for independence. They were called “traitors” by many and lost the war. The winners were termed “heroes” and got to write the history. Some people still refer to the former Confederacy as traitors and are attempting to erase all traces of the rebellion from history. At one time these folks were referred to as “carpetbaggers.” Such a shame, but that is a subject for future discussion.
— Harold Hardie, Longview