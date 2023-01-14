Letter: Unlawfully elected

Unlawfully elected
Tom Owens, who are you getting your news from (letter, Jan. 11)? Did you not know that the Justice Department was weaponized against Trump before the 2016 election? Do you remember “Russia, Russia, Russia” and the two impeachments attempts against him .. while all along the Biden laptop has been ignored?
Do you not see that Biden was unlawfully elected and is compromised vis-a-vis China? That is why the entire election should be nullified and Speaker Kevin McCarthy should succeed Biden ASAP.
As for the border, law calls for detaining and adjudicating applications immigrants at the border. Biden has zero authority to “parole” them into the population awaiting their hearing.
But also, the international law on asylum says asylum seekers must remain in the first state they land themselves while they apply for legal immigration. In other words, the “current procedures” you mention are illegal.
My last thought was “bonus coverage” for those who might wonder what is to become of all of this. We are a theocracy. We are having the “Green Religion” (doctrine of the Nicolaitans, power to the elites) and a bankrupt monetary policy (doctrine of Balaam, monetizing one’s authority for one’s own selfish gain) shoved down our throats?
— Robert Bauman, Longview