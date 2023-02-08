Letter: Unmitigated disaster

Unmitigated disaster
Yeah, John Foster, keep bragging about President Joe “Paper Ballot” Biden’s record (Forum column, Feb. 3).
Make sure you ignore the fact that the shutdown of the economy due to COVID left the job market with no place to go but up, and that many jobs were restored, not created. Brag about how a record number of Americans now have to depend on government for health insurance. Just ignore the facts you don’t want mentioned.
Here is one. An ABC/Washington Post poll shows a record 40% of Americans are worse off financially under Biden. You may want to start calling WAPO and ABC “right wing propaganda outlets” or referring to them as fake news to keep your faithful left-wing readers happy.
Here is another. Thanks to Joe’s wide-open border policy, drug overdoses — particularly fentanyl — are now a leading killer of Americans aged 18 to 45.
Look at Joe’s record on energy. His decisions are setting us up for even higher energy prices . There may well be gasoline shortages in our near future since his recklessness with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has left record low emergency stocks.
What it comes down to, John, is that for law abiding, working Americans like me, Joe Biden is an unmitigated disaster.
— Al McBride, Longview