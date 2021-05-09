Letter: Unnecessary restrictions

Unnecessary restrictions
My son has special needs, and our area schools were ill-equipped to meet his needs when schools switched to emergency remote learning in 2020. Frustrated with the virtual classes offered, we found a new school during the 2020-21 school year: the Texas Virtual Academy run by Hallsville ISD.
They not only offered small classes and intensive instruction to overcome his disability, but they quickly created a plan for his unique needs.
This model of learning works for our child, not only because of engaging content and thoughtful tools to assist in his learning, but because he is no longer subject to bullying because of his disability.
That’s why I am very distressed to learn that House Bill 1468, by Keith Bell of North Texas, would place unnecessary restrictions on virtual education when so many kids like mine need this option. New virtual programs would only be able to serve kids who live in a district, when the internet breaks down geographic barriers in all other areas of life. I hope our East Texas senators and representative defeat this bad bill.
— Sharon Moore, Diana