Letter: Unspeakable crime

Unspeakable crime
I could state statistics about how the crime of abortion decreases with an increase in inconvenience, or how two thirds or more of women having abortions do not want them but are coerced or threatened into them.
I would rather try to convince this way. Every human person has been willed into existence by an infinitely loving God. That means each one of us are loved, even before we were conceived, as though we were the only ones God created or will create, and Jesus would have suffered and died to redeem if we were the only ones.
To murder that life, especially at that person’s most innocent and vulnerable stage, and in the manner it is done is an unspeakable crime. So any society that does not do whatever they can to prevent it has acquiesced to barbarism and cannot last.
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview