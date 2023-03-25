Letter: Update jury selection system

Update jury selection system
Last Monday, another county joined a majority of Texas counties utilizing jury call software, streaming jury selection and ending the antiquated “cattle call” process used by Gregg County.
Historically, hundreds of citizens are called monthly to the courthouse for jury pre-screening, requiring inconvenient and costly in-person appearances.
This software simplifies most of the process via online actions, thus requiring fewer personal appearances. It serves notifications via text messages, email or phone calls, alerting prospective jurors of changes, such as last-minute trial cancelations or plea bargains, often ending the need for a jury.
As of February, Gregg County’s cash balance exceeded $115 million. These funds will ostensibly never be returned to taxpayers under the current county judge’s administration.
Why not join the vast majority of forward-thinking, proactive Texas counties and invest a tiny portion of this huge cash balance in technology benefiting taxpayers and citizens?
This proven technology makes it easier on county employees to process jurors, allowing citizens to participate in civic duties in a smoother, less burdensome manner — all while saving wasted time and money of the current process.
— Darryl Primo, former Gregg County Pct. 2 commissioner