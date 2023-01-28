Letter: Vaccine concerns

Vaccine concerns
I read that the Biden administration has discharged thousands of military troops for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations.
One of my children (2 years old) had seizures from a vaccination that was given to him at a military hospital. I would encourage the military not to take any vaccination that is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. I further comment on the issue that the military and their dependents are not “lab rats” to be experimented on.
When my baby was stabilized, the doctor got the corpsman that gave the baby the shot on his telephone, and I heard him holler, “My God man — you would not give a grown man going into the jungles of Vietnam a shot like that and you give it to this baby?”
This same baby had vaccination shots as a grown man, and we were speaking one day .
He told me, “Mama, why did I have to take a bubonic plague shot when I was in the military?”
It should be a rule or law that shots be given by age, weight, etc.
Nobody should have to take a vaccination without it being approved, including proper amounts.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger