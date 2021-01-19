You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Vaccine priorities

Answer Line (Jan. 16) said a Lindale pharmacy gave COVID-19 shots to 190 Lindale ISD employees. That is not what government guidelines say — old people after first responders before others.

The Lindale pharmacy is wrong for offering, and Lindale ISD is wrong for not saying, “No, old people first.”

Using the logic of this pharmacy and Lindale ISD, theoretically, Charles Barkley could get his way and have NBA players get COVID-19 shots before old people because the players pay more taxes than we do.

Not only are these ideas insanely out of order, they are just plain wrong.

— Bruce Stanton, Kilgore

