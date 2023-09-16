Letter: Very discouraging

Very discouraging
It seems the entire House of Republicans including our representative, Nathanial Moran, have voted to withhold $75 million in food aid to the Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA. It seems starving 500,000 children is all OK.
And Gov. Abbott has put razor wire in the Rio Grande to deter asylum seekers. Nothing says Christian values like starving kids and putting razor wire in the Rio Grande.
Both parties seem to be outdoing each other in who can be the most cruel. The Democrats want to continue the Ukraine/Russia war until the last Ukrainian is killed. Many Republicans do as well. Nikki Haley comes to mind.
We are supposed to rejoice when many Russians are killed. That thing alluded to in my above comments.
Now Rep. Moran will probably give you a sample of Israeli talking points like the food goes to support Hamas, a terrorist organization and on and on. And Israel has a right to defend itself even if it comes to starving kids. Very discouraging.
— Jerry King, Kilgore