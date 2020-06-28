Letter: Victim blaming

Victim blaming
I was astounded to read Robert Bauman’s comment in letters (June 24) that “all blacks suffer injustice because of a few bad blacks.” I do not believe I have seen a more egregious example of vacuous victim blaming.
Was Mr. Bauman truly asserting that racial injustice — which has gone on for centuries — is the fault of black people themselves, albeit a few bad ones? If so, it is a preposterous and outrageous suggestion. Racial injustice is that which is perpetrated upon people of color by people who consider themselves superior merely because they have less melanin in their skin.
Perhaps a little more reflection and a lot less reactionary reflexiveness would have served Mr. Bauman better before he wrote.
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy