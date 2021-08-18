Letter: Vietnam lessons not learned

Vietnam lessons not learned
Over 40 years ago, I conducted research on President Lyndon Johnson’s handling of the Vietnam War. My research focused on his initial justification for entering Vietnam and his failed rhetoric explaining the need to remain.
Sadly, history appears to be repeating itself. The picture from Kabul on Sunday was tragic and hard to watch. To be sure, President Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was a tough one. Moreover, despite criticism about the lack of a coherent plan for leaving, it could be argued that, regardless of the existence of contingency plans, there was no way our exit could have been anything other than chaotic.
The exit strategy notwithstanding, Biden’s decision was necessary . The problem is we never learned the right lesson from Vietnam: You cannot successfully export democracy to a country where there isn’t a will by the people in the host nation to fight for one.
Like in Vietnam, for the last few years, the U.S. employed what in my research I labeled the “irresistible rhetoric of redemption” — an argument illogically claiming that we must provide more resources to protect what we already have invested and the losses already incurred. This is a move destined to fail because it has no end and cannot undo the mistake originally made.
— Richard Cherwitz, Austin