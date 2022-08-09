Letter: View the Jan. 6 hearings

View the hearings
Al McBride (letter, Aug. 3), I also do not agree with much written by John Foster. That being said, I believe you and so many others are allowing Carlson, Hannity, Levin and Ingraham to tell you what to think. They instruct you, and many others who watch nothing but the Trump channel, against watching the Jan. 6 investigation airings. This is because it is biased. It is more biased than it could have been because of their glorious leader.
McCarthy instructed his sheep not to be on the committee (if they know what’s good for them). Sounds a bit like what is going on in Russia. Yeah, yeah, I know about Jordan and Banks. Do you honestly think that, as Liz Cheney put it, people like Bill Barr and Pat Cipollone would wilt under their questioning? Do you realize the greatest majority of those shown were Republicans that were members of the White House staff and state officials? If you are not fearful of changing your mind, then view the hearing airings on YouTube.
— Ron Jurenka, Longview