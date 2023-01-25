Letter: Vindicated

Vindicated
Straight up, from the beginning, I believed the story about secret documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club was a nothing burger with large fries on the side.
I wasn’t surprised one little bit. Vindicated, yes.
After the 2020 general election, I wrote the White House to suggest a TSA body scanner be installed at every exit to prevent Trump and Melania from leaving with the White House silverware hidden on their person. I would not have been surprised if the FBI found, during the Mar-a-Lago search, boxes of the White House fine China with secret docs used as packing material.
Discovery of secret documents at Biden’s house will really only aid Trump to wriggle out of another jam.
Did I vote for Biden? Yes. But Bernie was my first choice in 2016 and 2020. Do I want Bernie to run again? No. Do I want Biden to run again? No. Do I want Trump to run again? Hell no!
— Charles Kelley, Longview