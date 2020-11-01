Letter: Virus fear boogeyman

Virus fear boogeyman
Coronavirus surge? Don’t panic! We are all testing school children who are 99.9% likely not to be hospitalized or die.
Have you seen the Italians and other Europeans in the street protesting that they need to work in order to survive?
Are we “rounding the corner?” Absolutely! Think about it. We have hospitalizations down ... deaths down and stable ... therapeutics and vaccines on the way ... people, for the most part, masking and distancing.
It is so like the Dems, around Halloween in an election year, to raise the “boogeyman” of COVID fear!
— Robert Bauman, Longview