Letter: Vital question

Vital question
With the recent news of the U.S. military shooting down a gas-filled spy balloon over the Carolinas, it begs the question: Was this the first circuit that balloon has made over the continental United States?
It was admittedly tracked over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, over Idaho, Montana, Kansas and lastly the Carolinas before it was deemed safer to shoot it down as it entered above shallow ocean waters.
To be clear, the balloon was clearly in U.S. airspace. There is an internationally accepted boundary called the Karman Line at 62 miles. The balloon was well within our boundaries.
Nobody at the Pentagon’s daily briefings seemed to answer a vital question: “Has this balloon (or others) drifted over America before?” It was admitted that a second Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Latin America. Was that a wayward weather balloon too? Doubtful. It also was a Chinese spy balloon.
Some Americans scoff that Chinese satellites uncover lots of espionage data. That is true. But a balloon was lower — and slower. Plus, this may have been a “test” to see exactly how slow America pays attention to threats.
— James A. Marples, Longview